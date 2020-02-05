BP temporarily shuts London HQ on CEO's first day amid climate protests

BP temporarily shut its London headquarters on Wednesday after climate activists attempted to block the entrance to the building on CEO Bernard Looney's first day in office, a spokesman said.

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - BP BP.L temporarily shut its London headquarters on Wednesday after climate activists attempted to block the entrance to the building on CEO Bernard Looney's first day in office, a spokesman said.

More than 100 Greenpeace activists attempted to place 500 solar panels in front of the building in St James' Square, blocking the entrances with oil barrels, the group said in a statement.

According to Greenpeace spokesman Stefano Gelmini, police arrested 12 activists. Several activists chained themselves to the oil barrels.

Police declined to make an immediate comment on the arrests.

Looney, who was visiting staff in Germany on Wednesday, shares the "deep concerns" of the climate protesters, BP said in a statement.

He will set out his vision for BP's response to the low carbon energy transition in a speech next week.

BP said Looney "hopes that what he has to say then will give people a sense that we get it and are very serious about working to address the problem."

