Oct 4 (Reuters) - British oil major BP BP.L said on Friday upstream business head Bernard Looney will succeed Bob Dudley as chief executive officer when he retires next year after holding the role for nearly a decade.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6749 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.