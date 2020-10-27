BP swings back to small profit, refining weighs

BP swung to a small profit in the third quarter, beating forecasts, helped by stronger oil prices while a slow recovery in fuel demand weighed heavily on refining profits.

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - BP swung to a small profit in the third quarter, beating forecasts, helped by stronger oil prices while a slow recovery in fuel demand weighed heavily on refining profits.

The $100 million profit in the three months to September 30 beat analysts' expectation of a loss of $120 million. It followed a record $6.7 billion loss in the previous quarter.

The results were weighed by "a significantly lower oil trading result," BP said in a statement on Tuesday.

