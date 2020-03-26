BP Surges: Stock Moves 9.8% Higher

BP plc BP was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $16.11 – $33.14 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The company has seen four negative estimate revisions in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower in the same time frame, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



BP currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Oil and Gas – Integrated – International industry is New Fortress Energy LLC NFE, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



