BP supports addition of WTI crude oil stream to Dated Brent benchmark -document

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - BP BP.L supports adding the U.S. crude oil grade WTI Midland on a delivered basis to the North Sea Dated Brent benchmark, which underlies the Brent futures contract LCOc1, according to a document seen by Reuters.

"BP strongly blieves that the inclusion of WTI Midland, executed correctly, is the best solution for enhancing liquidity," the document said.

BP did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Julia Payne, writing Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Louise Heavens)

