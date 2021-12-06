Energy
BP

BP supports addition of WTI crude oil stream to Dated Brent benchmark -document

Contributor
Julia Payne Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

BP supports adding the U.S. crude oil grade WTI Midland on a delivered basis to the North Sea Dated Brent benchmark, which underlies the Brent futures contract, according to a document seen by Reuters.

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - BP BP.L supports adding the U.S. crude oil grade WTI Midland on a delivered basis to the North Sea Dated Brent benchmark, which underlies the Brent futures contract LCOc1, according to a document seen by Reuters.

"BP strongly blieves that the inclusion of WTI Midland, executed correctly, is the best solution for enhancing liquidity," the document said.

BP did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Julia Payne, writing Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; +44 778 99 43141; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP ICE

Other Topics

US Markets Oil

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular