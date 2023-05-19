BP Subsidiary to Pay a Whopping $40M Air Pollution Penalty

BP plc’s BP affiliate, BP Products North America, recently agreed to pay a whopping $40 million penalty to settle civil charges against its Whiting refinery in Indiana, per the U.S. Justice Department. The refinery had violated federal rules intended to curb hazardous air emissions.

The civil penalty of $40 million is the highest ever obtained for a Clean Air Act stationary source settlement. The Whiting refinery, operated by BP, is the sixth largest in the United States.

According to the agreement signed by BP Products North America, the Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency, the refinery's benzene emissions will have to be reduced by about seven tons, hazardous air pollutants by 28 tons and other volatile organic compounds by 372 tons annually. This will cost the company roughly $197 million.

In addition, BP committed to establish 10 air pollution monitoring stations to track the quality of the air outside the refinery's boundary. It is also focused on carrying out a $5 million supplemental environmental project to minimize diesel emissions in areas around the refinery.

According to the company, the agreed-upon capital investments would be carried out over the next few years in close consultation with state and federal officials.

