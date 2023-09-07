BP Strengthens LNG Portfolio With Woodfibre's British Contract

BP plc BP recently entered into its third long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) offtake agreement with Woodfibre’s British Columbia LNG facility in a significant move toward bolstering its LNG portfolio. This strategic partnership solidifies BP's position in the global LNG market and underscores its commitment to supporting the energy transition and ensuring energy security.

Under the terms of the contract, BP will have exclusive rights to purchase all LNG output from the Woodfibre LNG export facility. This agreement covers a period of 15 years, with a commitment to offtake 0.45 million tons of LNG annually on a free-on-board basis. This addition brings BP's total offtake from the Woodfibre facility to 1.95 million tons per annum, with the remaining capacity available for flexible offtake.

One of the most noteworthy aspects of this partnership is the facility's ambitious goal to become the world's first net-zero LNG facility by 2027. It is set to achieve this milestone through the use of hydro-powered, electric-driven compression technology. This aligns perfectly with BP's commitment to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions across its operations.

As the global demand for LNG continues to rise, BP recognizes the pivotal role it plays in the energy transition. This additional supply source from the Canadian west coast not only strengthens BP's position in the Pacific region but also supports its aspiration to build an LNG portfolio of 30 million tons by 2030. The company's integrated approach to energy solutions positions it as a reliable partner in meeting the world's natural gas needs.

In addition to securing LNG offtake rights, BP has also committed to providing safe and reliable transportation of gas to the Woodfibre LNG export facility throughout the 15-year contract term. This holistic approach to the partnership ensures a seamless flow of resources, enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of the venture.

Jonathan Shepard, VP Global LNG Trading and Origination at BP, emphasized the importance of collaboration in navigating the evolving energy landscape. He stated, "As the world seeks secure, affordable, and lower carbon energy, global demand for LNG is expected to continue to grow, and this additional Canadian supply source will further enhance BP’s supply positions in the Pacific region. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Woodfibre LNG."

BP's latest offtake contract with Woodfibre's British Columbia LNG facility marks a milestone in the company's journey toward becoming a leading player in the global LNG market. This strategic partnership not only expands BP's LNG portfolio but also aligns with its commitment toward sustainability and supporting the energy transition. With a focus on innovation, collaboration and a sustainable future, BP is well positioned to meet the growing global demand for natural gas.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

