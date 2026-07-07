BP Streamlines Portfolio Through Bay du Nord Stake Sale to EQNR

BP plc BP has agreed to sell its 37.212% non-operated interest in the Bay du Nord offshore project in Canada to Equinor ASA EQNR, reinforcing the strategy of disciplined capital allocation and portfolio simplification. Located in the Flemish Pass Basin, approximately 500 kilometers offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, Bay du Nord is one of Canada's most significant offshore oil developments. The divestment underscores BP's commitment to prioritizing investments that offer stronger returns and better strategic alignment.

The sale reflects BP's broader effort to streamline its upstream portfolio and focus capital on higher-value opportunities. Management emphasized that capital will be directed toward projects capable of generating superior long-term shareholder value for BP. This disciplined investment approach supports BP's ongoing strategy of improving capital efficiency, strengthening cash generation and maintaining financial flexibility.

At the same time, Equinor is well-positioned to advance the Bay du Nord development as operator, ensuring continuity of the project. Following the transaction, BP will continue to hold a 100% interest in two exploration licenses (EL 1166 and EL 1170) offshore Newfoundland and Labrador. This preserves BP’s regional footprint while reducing exposure to a capital-intensive development. BP is collaborating closely with EQNR and relevant stakeholders to ensure a seamless stake transition, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

The transaction advances BP's strategy of building a simpler, higher-return portfolio. By exiting a non-operated asset, the company can redeploy capital into opportunities offering greater operational control and stronger returns. This move reinforces capital discipline and portfolio optimization, enhancing BP's investor appeal through greater financial flexibility and a stronger business model.

BP and Equinor currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each.

With Brent crude prices trading above the $70-per-barrel mark and West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) crude prices trading above the $65-per-barrel mark, according to oilprice.com, players with a presence in upstream operations in the energy sector are operating in a favorable business environment. This pricing environment benefits Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST, Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE, BP and EQNR, as all of them invest in exploration and production operations. VIST currently carries a Zacks Rank #3, while CVE sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Operating across 205,600 acres in Vaca Muerta, Argentina's leading shale basin, Vista is positioned for substantial long-term growth. Backed by these extensive assets, VIST targets daily production of 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent by 2030.

Cenovus drives integrated oil and gas operations across Canada and the United States through its upstream assets and downstream refineries. To increase production and enhance cash flow, CVE is advancing key growth initiatives, including the Christina Lake North and Sunrise expansions, the West White Rose offshore project and Foster Creek optimizations.

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BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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