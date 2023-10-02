News & Insights

BP strategy on track after Looney's departure, says interim CEO

October 02, 2023 — 05:52 am EDT

Written by Maha Dahan and Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

ABU DHABI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - BP BP.L interim CEO Murray Auchincloss said on Monday that the energy company's strategy remains on track following the abrupt resignation of Bernard Looney last month.

"We laid out an update to the strategy in February, seven months ago. That's a strategy that's endorsed by the management team and endorsed by the board, one person leaving does not change the strategy,” Auchincloss said, speaking on a panel at the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi.

(Reporting by Maha Dahan and Yousef Saba; writing by Ron Bousso; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

