BP Stock Surges as Departing CEO Hikes Dividend Despite Profit Fall

BP shares rose 4.4% on Tuesday as the oil giant’s profits fell less than expected and outgoing chief executive Bob Dudley hiked shareholder payouts on his way out.

The oil company reported full-year underlying profit of $10 billion, a 21% drop from 2018, driven by lower oil and gas prices — but ahead of analysts’ expectations. Fourth-quarter profit fell by a quarter to $2.6 billion, but also beat forecasts of $2.1 billion.

Weaker oil prices in 2019 hurt the sector and crude remained under pressure this week, falling to $55 per barrel due to concerns over the impact of the coronavirus on demand.

However, BP’s profit beat came with more good news for investors as the company hiked its dividend to 10.5 cents per share, a 2.4% increase. BP said it was on track to meet 2021 free cash flow targets, which led to the dividend boost.

Dudley, who will retire this month after 40 years at the company, said: “BP is performing well, with safe and reliable operations, continued strategic progress and strong cash delivery. This all supports our commitment to growing distributions to shareholders over the long term and the dividend rise we announced today.”

Dudley took charge a decade ago in the aftermath of the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, which killed 11 people and cost the company $65 billion. Those costs are still hanging over the company, which paid out $2.4 billion in 2019, and expects the disaster-related payments to be less than $1 billion in 2020.

Dudley will be succeeded by Bernard Looney, the chief executive of BP’s upstream business.

Looking ahead. The departing chief executive has given shareholders a present on his way out — his eighth quarterly dividend hike since taking over in 2010. He has also left the company in better shape going forward. That being said, incoming boss Looney still has costs from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill to contend with. In the immediate short term, oil prices look set to remain weak, which could lead to a tricky start to the new chief executive’s tenure.

