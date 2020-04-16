BP Stock Should Be on Your List, but Don’t Pull the Trigger Just Yet

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

At the end of fiscal year 2019, BP (NYSE:BP) was trading at $37.7. The oil price crash coupled with a meltdown in equities resulted in BP stock declining by 59% to lows of $15.5. However, an unprecedented response by the Federal Reserve stabilized the markets. From near-term lows, BP stock has surged higher by 61% and currently trades at $24.9.

Source: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

With global economic challenges far from over, I expect a renewed correction in equities. I further believe that BP will be available at lower levels in the coming months.

It’s worth mentioning that the recent production cut announced by the OPEC and non-OPEC countries failed to boost oil prices. The 9.7 million barrels of daily production cut was not enough to address the current supply glut.

However, one thing is clear, oil-producing countries are desperate to ensure that oil trends higher. It’s already being speculated that Saudi Arabia is looking for further production cuts. From a demand perspective, weakness is likely to persist through the year. Therefore, it’s the supply restriction that can help prices trend higher in the coming months.

However, the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects Brent price to average $46 per barrel in FY2021. This estimate does not discount the recent agreement on production cuts. If that factor is discounted, Brent is likely to be above $50 per barrel in 2021.

Overall, I believe that energy companies need to navigate at least three to four quarters of challenging times. BP is well positioned from a financial perspective to overcome the headwind.

BP Stock and the Fundamentals

An important reason to be positive on BP is the fact that the company has robust fundamentals. The company is likely to emerge from the current slowdown with ample financial flexibility to pursue aggressive growth.

The first point to note is that for the first quarter of 2020, BP reported total liquidity of $32 billion. For the current year, the company has scaled down capital expenditure to $12 billion. Given the current liquidity position, BP is fully financed for the next 24 months.

BP has a planned divestment target of $15 billion by FY2021. Even with the headwinds, the company believes that it is on track to achieve the target. This will add to the company’s liquidity buffer. I must mention that as of FY2019, the company’s gearing ratio was 31.1%. This provides room for leveraging for growth when markets improve.

To underscore my point on the company’s strong credit profile, S&P has reaffirmed BP’s A- credit rating with a stable outlook. Moody’s has also affirmed the company’s A1 credit rating with a negative outlook.

Given the financial position, the current annual dividend payout of $2.52 is likely to sustain. This makes BP stock attractive for income investors.

Cautious Growth Plans

One of the reasons to like BP is the point that the company is preparing for a relatively low oil price scenario. The company’s latest annual report mentions the following:

In many ‘Paris-consistent’ scenarios, global oil demand peaks within the next five years or so and falls between 15-35% by 2040. Such a fall in demand, combined with the abundance of oil resources, would be expected to lead to an increasingly competitive market for oil.

With this as a base case scenario, the company’s focus is not just on increasing production in the upstream sector, but also reducing cost. The company’s upstream unit production cost has declined from $10.46 per barrel in FY2015 to $6.84 in the last financial year. As compared to the last financial year, BP also aims to achieve $2.5 billion in additional cost saving by FY2021.

The key point being: The upstream sector is a key growth driver and BP is preparing for relatively low oil prices in the coming years. Cost-cutting measures should help in delivering strong cash flows.

In the downstream segment, the company’s profitability has stagnated in the last few years. The company is planning downstream business transformation. Further, plans are likely to be revealed in September 2020 and the markets will be keenly watching. I opine that some divestment might be on the cards.

BP is also creating an alternative energy portfolio that can deliver results over the next decade. The alternative energy sector does not impact revenue and cash flows. However, the company is moving in the right direction.

My Concluding Thoughts on BP Stock

BP stock has surged after the recent correction, but there can be a renewed correction in-line with broad markets. I would therefore wait for buying the stock around $20 level with a long-term investment horizon.

The company has strong fundamentals, quality upstream assets and vision for growth in the alternative energy sector. With dividends to sustain and grow in the coming years, BP stock is also attractive for income investors.

Faisal Humayun is a senior research analyst with 12 years of industry experience in the field of credit research, equity research and financial modeling. Faisal has authored over 1,500 stock-specific articles with a focus on the technology, energy and commodities sector. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

