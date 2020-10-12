BP starts production in Oman's giant Ghazeer gas field

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - BP BP.L and its partners have started production from the Block 61 Ghazeer natural gas field in Oman, several months ahead of initial plans, BP said in a statement.

The first phase of development of Block 61, Khazzan, was brought online in September 2017. Total production capacity from the block is expected to reach 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas a day and more than 65,000 barrels a day of associated condensate.

BP holds 60% of the Block 61 project, Oman's national oil and gas company 30% and Malaysia's Petronas PETRA.UL another 10%.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens)

