BP starts drilling oil production well at new platform of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli project

Dec 5 (Reuters) - BP BP.L has started drilling the first oil production well from the new Azeri Central East (ACE) platform in the Azeri sector of the Caspian Sea, the company said on Tuesday.

The well will be up to 3,188 metres deep and drilling will take about three months, it said in a statement.

The $6 billion ACE project is the next stage of development of the giant Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in the Caspian Sea.

(Reporting by Reuters)

