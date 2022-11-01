BP

BP smashes forecasts with $8.2 billion profit

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - BP reported on Tuesday a third quarter profit of $8.15 billion, which easily beat expectations, boosted by very strong natural gas trading as the company announced another $2.5 billion in share repurchases

BP's third-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net income, compared with forecasts of a $6 billion loss in a company-provided survey of analysts.

BP made a profit of $3.3 billion a year earlier and a 14-year high profit of $8.45 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

