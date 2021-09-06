BP Singapore Announces Delivery Of Carbon Offset LNG In Asia-Pacific Region

(RTTNews) - BP Singapore Pte. Limited has delivered its ?first carbon offset liquefied natural gas cargo to CPC Corporation, Taiwan, the first delivery in the Asia-Pacific region under its new carbon offset liquefied ?natural gas offer. This follows bp's ?first delivery globally to Sempra LNG at the Energia Costa Azul terminal in Mexico in ?July 2021.

Carol Howle, EVP of bp trading & shipping, said: "Natural gas has a key role to play in ?getting the world to net zero. This new offer further demonstrates our determination ?to remain one of the world's leading and most innovative LNG suppliers."

