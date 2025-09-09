BP Signs Egypt Deal to Drill Five Mediterranean Gas Wells

BP plc BP has signed a preliminary agreement with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to drill five new Mediterranean gas wells, Egypt’s Petroleum Ministry said Monday. The move highlights BP’s long-standing role as a core international partner in Egypt, where aging fields and investment delays have pressured domestic supply.

Drilling is expected to begin next year at depths ranging from 300 to 1,500 meters, with potential output to be channeled through existing West Nile Delta facilities. Egypt, once a net exporter, has become increasingly reliant on imports after gas production fell to 3,545 million cubic meters in May (over 40% below levels seen in early 2021), according to the Joint Organisations Data Initiative.

For BP, the exploration push arrives as the company evaluates how best to direct its $13-$15 billion annual investment budget, balancing new gas ventures in Egypt against global opportunities. The company has recently advanced projects in Azerbaijan, Iraq, Libya, and Abu Dhabi, and is also celebrating a major offshore discovery in Brazil, which it describes as its largest in 25 years.

The announcement follows Egypt’s signing of $340 million in exploration agreements on Aug. 30 with Shell, Eni, and Arcius Energy — a joint venture owned 51% by BP and 49% by ADNOC’s investment arm. The combined set of deals underscores Egypt’s efforts to lure majors back into upstream development to stabilize output and meet surging domestic demand.

