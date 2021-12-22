BP Signs Agreement With Lundin Energy to Form an E&P Firm

BP plc's BP Norwegian joint venture, Aker BP, announced plans to acquire the oil and gas business of Lundin Energy in an effort to create a combined exploration and production (E&P) company.

The companies intend to form the largest listed E&P company focused on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The transaction involves a cash consideration of $2.22 billion and about 272 million new shares assumed from Aker BP.

The combined entity will have an exceptional asset base, industry-leading operating costs, and a lower carbon footprint with increased and sustainable dividends. The company will produce more than 400,000 barrels of oil per day. Also, the merged firm would have a resource base of 2.7 billion barrels of oil equivalents with significant development prospects.

The merged company will operate six major production hubs and will be the second-largest owner of the massive Johan Sverdrup oil field. It will be a leading E&P company globally in relation to low costs and emissions, and will be well-positioned to capture profitable growth by engaging in major field development projects.

Once the deal closes, Lundin Energy shareholders will hold a 43% economic ownership in the combined company, while shareholders of BP will own a 15.9% ownership interest. BP and Lundin Energy also cited that the merger could result in operational synergies of up to $200 million per year from improved operations, exploration cost reductions and organizational optimization.

The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in London, the U.K., BP is a fully integrated energy company, with a strong focus on renewable energy.

Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 2.2% compared with the industry's 5.5% growth.

