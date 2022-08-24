BP shuts part of Whiting, Indiana refinery after electrical fire - media

Aug 24 (Reuters) - A portion of BP's BP.L 430,000 barrel-per-day Whiting refinery in Indiana was shut on Wednesday afternoon due to an electrical fire, according to local media reports.

The fire has been extinguished and affected units were shut down, nwitimes.com reported quoting a BP spokesperson.

No one was injured, and there were no known impacts outside the refinery, the spokesperson said adding the company was determining when the impacted parts of the refinery would be restarted.

BP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.