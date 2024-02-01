BP shuts down Whiting refinery after power outage

Adds statement from BP, City of Whiting

HOUSTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - BP Plc BP.L on Thursday said it was shutting down its 435,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Whiting, Indiana, after a suspected power outage.

The Whiting refinery is BP's largest in North America and the biggest fuel supplier to the Chicago area.

The City of Whiting said the power outage caused flaring as additional product was being burned.

Flaring is a safety release process that burns off the extra product. It is a normal process during an event such as a power outage.

"We have activated our emergency response team and evacuated refinery office buildings," BP said in its statement.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba and Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Liz Hampton and Sandra Maler Editing by Chris Reese)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.