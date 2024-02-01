News & Insights

BP shuts down Whiting refinery after power outage

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

February 01, 2024 — 03:01 pm EST

Written by Erwin Seba, Arathy Somasekhar, Sandra Maler for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - BP Plc BP.L on Thursday said it was shutting down its 435,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Whiting, Indiana, after a suspected power outage.

The Whiting refinery is BP's largest in North America and the biggest fuel supplier to the Chicago area.

The City of Whiting said the power outage caused flaring as additional product was being burned.

Flaring is a safety release process that burns off the extra product. It is a normal process during an event such as a power outage.

"We have activated our emergency response team and evacuated refinery office buildings," BP said in its statement.

