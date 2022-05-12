BP

BP shareholders back company's climate strategy

Contributors
Shadia Nasralla Reuters
Ron Bousso Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - BP BP.L shareholders on Thursday backed the company's climate strategy, while fewer investors than last year supported a second resolution filed by an activist group urging faster action to battle climate change.

BP plans to slash its oil and gas output by 40% and boost its renewable power business by 20-fold by 2030.

The resolution won the backing of 88.5% of shareholders at an annual shareholder meeting in London, according to a provisional tally.

