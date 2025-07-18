BP Sells U.S. Onshore Wind Assets, Realigns Focus on Oil & Gas

BP plc BP, a British oil and gas giant, has entered into an agreement to divest its U.S. onshore wind business to LS Power, a U.S.-based energy firm. This move is part of BP’s “strategic reset”, announced in February 2025, to shift focus to its traditional oil and gas business and scale back its expansion toward renewables.

The energy giant has been facing criticism in recent years from investors due to its underperformance compared to its rivals in the energy sector. By divesting non-core assets and shifting its focus back to the traditional oil and gas business, BP intends to improve shareholder returns and address investor concerns. The company plans to deliver divestment proceeds worth over $3-$4 billion in 2025.

BP’s onshore wind business in the United States, named bp Wind Energy, includes 10 operational wind projects across seven states. The wind farms have a cumulative capacity of nearly 1.7 GW, of which BP owns 1.3 GW. Of the 10 operational projects, five are wholly owned by the British energy firm. BP holds a 50% stake in the other five projects. The company stated that the divestment of its US onshore wind business had taken place after a 10-month competitive bidding process, indicating strong interest from several buyers.

The transaction is expected to conclude by the end of this year. Following the close of the deal, bp Wind Energy will operate as a part of LS Power’s subsidiary, Clearlight Energy. This should bring the total capacity of LS Power’s operating portfolio to about 4.3 GW. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed yet.

LS Power builds and operates electric transmission systems in the country. The company stated that the acquisition of bp Wind Energy should expand its renewable energy capacity, which should help meet the growing energy requirements in the United States.

