BP sells stakes in two pre-salt oilfields to Brazil's PetroRio

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - BP Plc BP.L sold stakes in two blocks of Brazil's prolific deep-water region known as the pre-salt to Brazilian oil producer PetroRio SA PRIO3.SA, the latter said in a filing on Thursday.

The move comes as BP divests oil assets to reduce debt and its carbon footprint, after announcing earlier this year intentions to invest in cleaner energy and become one of the world's largest renewable power generators.

PetroRio said it will pay BP Energy do Brasil Ltda $100 million for a 35.7% stake in the Wahoo oilfield and 60% of the Itaipu field, becoming operator of the two blocks in the Campos basin, BM-C-30 and BM-C-32.

The deal, which requires approval by regulators, includes a $40 million earn-out from Itaipu's utilization process and first oil, PetroRio said.

French producer Total TOTF.PA has stakes in both fields, according to BP's web page.

Wahoo has a potential to reach a production of 40,000 barrels per day, PetroRio said, based on preliminary tests. The company said it plans to use a shared infrastructure of its existing Frade field, located 30-35 kilometers away.

Itaipu, discovered in 2009, had three wells drilled, indicating a possible shared reservoir with the Parque das Baleias cluster, PetroRio said.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Roberto Samora; editing by Jason Neely and Steve Orlofsky)

