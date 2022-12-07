BP

BP says labour dispute resolved, Rotterdam Refinery will resume normal operations

December 07, 2022 — 04:01 pm EST

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A labour dispute at BP PLC's BP.L large Rotterdam Refinery has been resolved after unions voted to approve a new collective labour agreement, a spokesperson for the company said on Wednesday.

"We are pleased to announce that both union member votes today were in favour of our proposed collective labour agreement," the company said. "This means we will resume all operations immediately to restore business as usual."

A conflict over wages and labour actions by workers had first slowed and kept the refinery offline in part of November and early December.

