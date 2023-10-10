BP says it remains committed to financial, climate ambitions

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - BP BP.L said on Tuesday it remained committed to its financial and carbon reduction ambitions, as interim CEO Murray Auchincloss hosted an investor day in Denver.

It was Auchincloss's first major investor event since taking the helm after Bernard Looney abruptly stepped down as CEO last month for failing to fully disclose relationships with colleagues.

"BP’s strategy, financial frame and net zero ambition are unchanged," the energy group said in a statement.

The company aims to achieve zero net carbon emissions by 2050 and to invest billions in renewable and low-carbon power.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Susan Fenton)

