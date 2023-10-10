News & Insights

BP says it remains committed to financial, climate ambitions

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

October 10, 2023 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters ->

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - BP BP.L said on Tuesday it remained committed to its financial and carbon reduction ambitions, as interim CEO Murray Auchincloss hosted an investor day in Denver.

It was Auchincloss's first major investor event since taking the helm after Bernard Looney abruptly stepped down as CEO last month for failing to fully disclose relationships with colleagues.

"BP’s strategy, financial frame and net zero ambition are unchanged," the energy group said in a statement.

The company aims to achieve zero net carbon emissions by 2050 and to invest billions in renewable and low-carbon power.

