BAKU, Feb 17 (Reuters) - BP plans to keep its Azerbaijan platforms running without maintenance stoppages in 2023, the oil major's regional president, Harry Jones, said on Friday.

Jones added that BP Azerbaijan expects oil loadings from Ceyhan to return to normal next week.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova Writing by Marina Bobrova Editing by David Goodman)

