Markets
BP

BP Restructures Sale Agreement on Alaska Business

Contributor
Howard Smith The Motley Fool
Published

BP (NYSE: BP) informed investors Monday that it will restructure some terms of its previously announced sale of Alaska assets to Hilcorp. In August 2019, BP announced the original $5.6 billion deal to sell its interests in the Prudhoe Bay field and Trans Alaska Pipeline to Hilcorp, the largest private operator in Alaska. 

The company believes the new financial terms will be similar to the deal's original valuation, Reuters reports. The recent plunge in oil prices has led to a restructuring of the deal's payments, possibly giving BP a smaller cash injection than it originally expected.

alaska oil pipeline with mountains in the background

Image source: Getty Images.

The severe drop in oil prices has forced other major oil companies like ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) to cut 2020 capital spending plans by up to 30% in an effort to conserve cash. The restructured sale to Hilcorp will result in smaller payments for BP in 2020, and a new arrangement for cash flow distribution, according to the report. 

Under the original terms of the agreement, Hilcorp would have pid $4 billion in the near-term, with the remaining $1.6 billion paid "through an earnout thereafter." The $5.6 billion deal was a significant part of its $10 billion divestiture plan. 

At the time the deal was announced, BP said it expected to average almost 74,000 barrels per day out of Alaska. The company has been working in Alaska since 1959.

10 stocks we like better than BP
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BP wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

 

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP XOM CVX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular