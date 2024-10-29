News & Insights

BP reports Q3 underlying EPS 83c, consensus 76c

October 29, 2024 — 05:30 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $48.33B, consensus $52.56B. The company said, “We have made significant progress since we laid out our six priorities earlier this year to make bp (BP) simpler, more focused and higher value. In oil and gas, we see the potential to grow through the decade with a focus on value over volume. We also have a deep belief in the opportunity afforded by the energy transition – we have established a number of leading positions and will continue high-grading our investments to ensure they compete with the rest of our business. I am absolutely clear that the actions we are taking will grow the value of bp.”

Read More on BP:

