BP reports 9% drop in greenhouse gases from its 2020 fossil fuel output

BP Plc's greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas it produces and sells at station pumps dropped by 9% in 2020 from a year earlier, partly as a result of a sharp drop in energy demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said on Monday.

BP, which aims to produce net zero emissions from its own oil and gas production by 2050, said in its annual report that total greenhouse gas emissions reached 328 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

BP includes emissions from the combustion of its products when its clients, for example motorists, use them but it excludes gases from oil products BP sells to customers but which it bought from other producers.

