BP raises gas production from Oman's Block 61 - ONA

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - BP Plc BP.L raised natural gas production from Oman's Block 61 from 1 billion cubic feet per day to 1.5 bln cubic feet per day, the state-run Oman News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The company also plans to increase gas condensate output from Block 61's two main reservoirs, Khazzan and Ghazeer, it said.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Louise Heavens)

((maher.chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.