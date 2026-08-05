BP Q2 Earnings Call Puts Balance Sheet and Delivery First

BP p.l.c. BP used its second-quarter 2026 call to frame a management reset under CEO Marguerite O'Neill, with balance-sheet repair, portfolio simplification and tighter execution placed ahead of growth.

Management paired stronger earnings with direct acknowledgments of weak safety and operating consistency. CFO Katherine Thomson outlined a path to lower financial obligations and advance divestments.

BP Makes the Reset Explicit

CEO Marguerite O'Neill set five priorities: strengthen the balance sheet, simplify the portfolio, invest with greater discipline, improve operational excellence and hardwire accountability into the organization.

She said every business must justify its place through cash generation, returns and strategic value. The reorganization into upstream and downstream is intended to sharpen decisions and reduce complexity.

Underlying replacement cost profit per ADS of $2.22 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98, while revenues of $70.11 billion topped the $67.71 billion consensus mark.

BP p.l.c. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BP p.l.c. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote

Balance Sheet Repair Moves to the Center

CFO Katherine Thomson said total financial obligations fell roughly $7 billion during the quarter. Net debt declined to $22.3 billion from $25.3 billion amid strong cash generation and a hybrid bond redemption.

Operating cash flow reached $10.9 billion after a $1 billion working-capital build. Management expects $2 billion to $3 billion of first-half working capital to unwind during the rest of 2026, subject to prices and the Middle East environment.

At stated price assumptions, CFO Thomson expects financial obligations of about $39 billion to $41 billion by year-end. That path would deliver BP's $14 billion to $18 billion net debt target ahead of plan, though further reduction would be required.

BP Accelerates Portfolio Simplification

CEO O'Neill described the review as an asset-by-asset assessment of cash generation, returns, capital efficiency and strategic fit. History or legacy attachment will not protect an underperforming business.

BP plans to market Archaea Energy and has launched a process for its North Sea business. It also completed the Gelsenkirchen refinery sale, agreed to sell its Austrian retail operation and exited Bay du Nord.

Management said divestments are meant to improve portfolio quality rather than simply shrink the company. Capital will be concentrated in businesses that can deliver stronger through-cycle cash flow and integrated value.

Costs and Operations Remain Uneven

Upstream production fell 6% sequentially to 2.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Refining throughput declined 4% to about 1.5 million barrels per day because of maintenance, disruptions and operating issues.

CEO O'Neill said first-half safety performance was below expectations, including more process-safety events and a fatal incident at Castrol's Gemlik blending plant in Turkiye. She placed safer, more reliable operations at the foundation of the reset.

CFO Thomson said BP has delivered $3.5 billion of structural cost reductions, but the benefits are not showing up quickly enough in earnings and cash flow. Supply-chain efficiencies, organizational simplification and technology initiatives represent the company's next key areas of focus.

BP Updates Cash and Spending Outlook

Full-year capital spending is expected to be in the range of $13.5-$14 billion. CFO Thomson attributed the range to delayed asset farm-downs intended to capture better value.

BP expects 2026 divestment proceeds of $8 billion to $9 billion. The remaining cash contribution includes about $6 billion from the announced Castrol transaction.

Management also updated the full-year underlying effective tax rate to roughly 35% to 40%. Second-half debt reduction depends on organic cash generation, working-capital normalization and transaction execution.

Delivery Becomes the Measure

CEO O'Neill's closing message centered on focus, performance and growth, with delivery as the prerequisite. Project execution, cost reduction and sharper accountability are the proof points management tied to rebuilding credibility.

The direction is toward a simpler integrated oil and gas company with a stronger balance sheet and more selective capital allocation. Management emphasized that its performance should be measured by consistent operational and financial execution rather than portfolio potential alone.

What Zacks Signals Say About BP

BP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating a neutral stance in the ranking system. Its Value Score of A, Growth Score of B and VGM Score of A are favorable, while the Momentum Score of C is more balanced. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Style Scores complement the Zacks Rank, with A and B grades stronger than lower grades. BP's combination highlights attractive value and broad style characteristics, but the Hold rank tempers the signal. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise estimates following the results.

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