BP Q1 profit beats forecasts on strong gas trading

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - BP's BP.L first-quarter profit more than tripled from a year earlier to $2.6 billion, exceeding expectations, boosted by stronger oil prices and bumper revenue from natural gas trading.

The energy company said it is committed to buying back shares after its net debt dropped below its target of $35 billion, earlier than expected.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens)

