BP Q1 profit beats forecasts on strong gas trading

BP's first-quarter profit more than tripled from a year earlier to $2.6 billion, exceeding expectations, boosted by stronger oil prices and bumper revenue from natural gas trading.

The energy company said it is committed to buying back shares after its net debt dropped below its target of $35 billion, earlier than expected.

