BP Pulse Unveils U.K.'s Largest EV Charging Hub at Birmingham

BP plc’s BP electric vehicle (EV) charging business in the U.K., bp pulse, in collaboration with The EV Network (EVN) and NEC Group unveiled the launch of the country's largest public EV charging hub at the NEC Campus in the West Midlands.

The monumental Gigahub was inaugurated on Sep 7, 2023, and it was done by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, The Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP. The Gigahub sets a new standard for EV charging accessibility and speed, positioning itself as a vital component of the country's EV ecosystem.

EVN, as the project's investor, designed, developed and constructed the EV Charging Gigahub after signing a long-term contract with the NEC Group to introduce EV charging infrastructure across the campus. Meanwhile, bp pulse, one of the U.K.'s largest charge point operators, ensures the efficient operation of the hub. NEC Group's strategic involvement provides the essential foundation — prime real estate at the heart of the national motorway network. The Gigahub site is a testament to the power of collaboration among industry leaders.

The Gigahub will assist in serving the 7 million visitors drawn to the NEC Campus every year and the area's 60 million annual road users. Capable of charging 180 EV’s simultaneously, the hub offers impressive ultra-fast 16x 300KW DC chargers, of which two are designated accessible bays. These ultra-fast chargers are capable of charging 30 EVs simultaneously. The site also has a further 150 points for 7KW charging, including additional designated accessible bays.

Paul Thandi CBE, DL, chairman of NEC Group, commented on the company’s commitment to supporting a lower carbon travel future. Akira Kirton, vice president of bp pulse U.K., said that NEC Group plans to roll out hundreds of hubs this decade in places where EV drivers need them. These places include urban areas, trunk roads and motorways, restaurants, retail parks and hotels. Reza Shaybani, CEO and co-founder of the EV Network, emphasized the significance of this milestone, saying that the EVN team is responding to the public demand for additional charging, and it is doing so with hundreds of millions of pounds of new investment and the latest technology.

