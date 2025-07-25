BP Pulls Out of Australia Hydrogen Project Amid Oil Pivot

BP plc BP announced on Thursday that it will exit the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (“AREH”), one of the world’s largest planned green hydrogen projects, according to a Reuters report. The company informed its joint venture partners — InterContinental Energy and CWP Global — that it will relinquish its role as both its operator and equity holder. BP currently owns a 63.57% stake in the project.

The decision underscores BP's broader strategic pivot back to its core oil and gas operations. Initially estimated to cost around $36 billion, the AREH project was a central part of BP’s low-carbon ambitions. It aimed to develop up to 26 gigawatts of solar and wind capacity to generate 1.6 million metric tons of green hydrogen annually.

BP Retreats From Renewables After Investor Pushback

BP joined the AREH initiative during a phase when the company was aggressively expanding into renewables and low-carbon energy, signaling a shift away from fossil fuels. However, after underwhelming stock performance and mounting investor pressure, the energy major has slashed its planned spending on renewables and is now rechanneling funds in traditional oil and gas ventures.

This strategic reversal is part of a broader trend among energy companies re-evaluating the commercial viability of large-scale green hydrogen projects.

What This Means for AREH and the Hydrogen Sector

BP’s withdrawal raises questions about the future of AREH, which was envisioned as a flagship development in global green hydrogen production. With its exit, the remaining partners will need to reassess the financial and operational framework of the project to move forward without BP’s substantial capital and leadership.

As the energy transition continues to evolve, BP’s latest move signals a more cautious approach toward unproven renewables, particularly those involving green hydrogen, while doubling down on oil and gas operations in the near term.

