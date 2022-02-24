Markets
BPT

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Gains On Higher Oil Price Resulting From Ukraine War

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) shares are gaining on Thursday morning trade as oil prices are shooting up after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. International oil prices broke the $100 per barrel mark today.

Currently, shares are $11.69, up 6.00 percent from the previous close of $11.03 on a volume of 532,866. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $2.92-$12.61 on average volume of 535,826.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BPT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular