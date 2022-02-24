BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Gains On Higher Oil Price Resulting From Ukraine War

(RTTNews) - BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) shares are gaining on Thursday morning trade as oil prices are shooting up after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. International oil prices broke the $100 per barrel mark today.

Currently, shares are $11.69, up 6.00 percent from the previous close of $11.03 on a volume of 532,866. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $2.92-$12.61 on average volume of 535,826.

