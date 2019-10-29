BP profits slump on weaker oil prices, but beat forecasts

Contributor
Ron Bousso Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

BP's third-quarter profit dropped sharply, but still beat expectations, hurt by weaker oil prices, lower production and one-off charges linked to large divestments.

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - BP's BP.L third-quarter profit dropped sharply, but still beat expectations, hurt by weaker oil prices, lower production and one-off charges linked to large divestments.

London-based BP reported on Tuesday third-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net income, of $2.3 billion, exceeding forecasts of $1.73 billion in a company-provided survey of analysts.

That compared with $3.83 billion a year earlier and $2.81 billion in the second quarter of 2019.

The sharp drop will not come as a surprise to investors after BP indicated earlier this month that it would take a non-cash charge of $2 to $3 billion in the quarter as it gets closer to divestments worth $10 billion by the end of 2019, a year ahead of schedule.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More