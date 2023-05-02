BP profit rises to $5 bln as share buyback is reduced

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - BP BP.L made a $5 billion profit in the first quarter, it said on Tuesday, rising from the previous quarter after the company pared back a share buyback programme.

The results beat analyst expectations of a $4.3 billion quarterly profit.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla Editing by David Goodman )

