BP produced 20.4 mln tonnes of oil in Azerbaijan in 2022 - ministry

BAKU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - BP BP.L produced 20.4 million tonnes of oil in Azerbaijan in 2022, the energy ministry said on Friday.

Gas production from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field totalled 13.4 billion cubic metres (bcm), the energy ministry said, while 25.2 bcm was produced from the Shah Deniz gas project.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova Editing by Mark Potter)

