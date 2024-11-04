BP price target lowered to 445 GBp from 490 GBp at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Martijn Rats lowered the firm’s price target on BP (BP) to 445 GBp from 490 GBp and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.

