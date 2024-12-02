BP price target lowered to 440 GBp from 470 GBp at Berenberg

Berenberg analyst Henry Tarr lowered the firm’s price target on BP (BP) to 440 GBp from 470 GBp and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BP:
- BP’s November 2024 Share Buyback Activities
- BP Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights Figures
- BP Registers $2 Billion in Guaranteed Notes
- BP Approves $7B Gas Project in Indonesia amid Fossil Fuel Commitment
- BP announces final investment decision on Tangguh UCC project in Indonesia
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.