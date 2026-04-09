BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt (BP) Price Target Increased by 17.30% to 46.21

The average one-year price target for BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BP) has been revised to $46.21 / share. This is an increase of 17.30% from the prior estimate of $39.39 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.68 to a high of $59.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.70% from the latest reported closing price of $45.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,169 funds or institutions reporting positions in BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BP is 0.13%, an increase of 49.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 328,240K shares. The put/call ratio of BP is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 66,432K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,483K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Caxton Associates Llp holds 10,410K shares.

Acadian Asset Management holds 10,378K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,212K shares , representing an increase of 59.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 133.64% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,814K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,274K shares , representing an increase of 36.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 58.88% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 7,044K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,180K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 87.94% over the last quarter.

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