BP plc - ADR (BP) Price Target Increased by 7.65% to 53.58

The average one-year price target for BP plc - ADR (NYSE:BP) has been revised to 53.58 / share. This is an increase of 7.65% from the prior estimate of 49.77 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.87 to a high of 182.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.57% from the latest reported closing price of 35.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1311 funds or institutions reporting positions in BP plc - ADR. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BP is 0.36%, an increase of 6.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.22% to 363,832K shares. The put/call ratio of BP is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 21,289K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,425K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 18,370K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,636K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 17.31% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 16,722K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,477K shares, representing an increase of 25.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 49.95% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,052K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,845K shares, representing an increase of 19.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 45.03% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 9,933K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,198K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 57.01% over the last quarter.

BP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BP plc is a British oil and gas company headquartered in London, England. It is one of the worlds seven oil and gas supermajors.

