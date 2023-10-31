BP plc - ADR (BP) Price Target Increased by 15.03% to 49.77

The average one-year price target for BP plc - ADR (NYSE:BP) has been revised to 49.77 / share. This is an increase of 15.03% from the prior estimate of 43.27 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.03 to a high of 125.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.06% from the latest reported closing price of 36.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1299 funds or institutions reporting positions in BP plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BP is 0.34%, a decrease of 7.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 355,437K shares. The put/call ratio of BP is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 21,425K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,601K shares, representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 17.18% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 17,636K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,989K shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 12,477K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,122K shares, representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 17.09% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 10,198K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,244K shares, representing an increase of 9.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 157.90% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,063K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,353K shares, representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 2.99% over the last quarter.

BP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BP plc is a British oil and gas company headquartered in London, England. It is one of the worlds seven oil and gas supermajors.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.