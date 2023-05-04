BP plc - ADR (BP) Declares $0.40 Dividend

BP plc - ADR said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.59 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $36.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.35%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.35%, the lowest has been 2.87%, and the highest has been 8.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.00 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.89. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1288 funds or institutions reporting positions in BP plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 330 owner(s) or 20.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BP is 0.32%, a decrease of 33.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 82.57% to 327,442K shares. The put/call ratio of BP is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for BP plc - ADR is 47.38. The forecasts range from a low of 38.68 to a high of $78.53. The average price target represents an increase of 29.96% from its latest reported closing price of 36.46.

The projected annual revenue for BP plc - ADR is 242,664MM, a decrease of 1.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 25,594K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,060K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 16,989K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,570K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 0.24% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,384K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,227K shares, representing an increase of 22.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 53.82% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,167K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,523K shares, representing an increase of 17.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 40.35% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,201K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,349K shares, representing a decrease of 50.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 99.92% over the last quarter.

BP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BP plc is a British oil and gas company headquartered in London, England. It is one of the worlds seven oil and gas supermajors.

