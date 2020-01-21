BP Plc: Murray Auchincloss To Succeed Brian Gilvary As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BP plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) announced that Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer, has decided to retire from the company and step down from the board on 30 June 2020. Murray Auchincloss, CFO of BP's Upstream segment, will succeed Brian Gilvary as CFO and join the board on 1 July 2020.

Auchincloss was CFO of BP's Upstream segment since 2015. Prior to this, he served as Upstream deputy CFO and head of business development for the segment. He was head of the group chief executive's office from 2010-13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.