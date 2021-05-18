BP Plans to Sell Off Shearwater Stake to Tailwind Energy

BP plc BP is likely to divest its 28% stake in the Shearwater field to Tailwind Energy, a privately-held oil and gas company, per Bloomberg. The potential acquirer has Mercuria Energy Group as equity partner. A deal is expected to materialize in the near future.

The Shearwater project is operated by Royal Dutch Shell plc RDS.A and is located in the U.K. North Sea. The field produces 18,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Last year, the British energy giant agreed to divest Shearwater and Andrew projects to Premier Oil for $625 million, which didn’t materialize. Instead, Premier Oil merged with Chrysaor Holdings, with the combined entity being named Harbour Energy plc HBRIY.

BP was reportedly picking up final bids from multiple energy companies, including Tailwind Energy, for its North Sea assets. Importantly, in 2021 alone, the company is expected to gather $4-$6 billion of proceeds from divestments and disposals. By 2025, BP will likely sell $25 billion worth of assets, which can provide it with funds to support the company’s energy transition. BP is currently going through a restructuring phase. It has plans to reduce emissions and boost low-carbon spending.

BP intends to boost low carbon spending to $5 billion per annum by 2030. Within this time period, it plans to reduce emissions from operations by 30-35%. It also intends to enhance renewable power generation capacity to 50 gigawatts and reduce the weightage of hydrocarbons from the portfolio by 40% from 2019 levels. Moreover, the company is planning to launch share buybacks worth $500 million in the June quarter.

Price Performance

BP has gained 15.2% in the past year compared with 27% rise of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A better-ranked player in the energy space is Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH, having a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Suburban Propane’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to rise 58.8% year over year.

