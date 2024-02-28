News & Insights

World Markets
BP

BP plans to invest $1.5 billion in Egypt, Bloomberg News reports

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

February 28, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

Written by Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - BP BP.L is considering investments of about $1.5 billion to develop gas projects and drilling in Egypt over the next three to four years, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a spokesperson for the global oil major.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this month, BP and state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced plans to form a joint venture in Egypt that will initially focus on natural gas.

The joint venture, expected to be formed in the second half of this year, will be 51% owned by BP and 49% by ADNOC, the companies said at the time.

BP will contribute its interests in three development concessions and exploration agreements in Egypt while ADNOC will make a proportionate cash contribution that can be used for future growth opportunities.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.