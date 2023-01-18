BP plans to evaluate expansion of Germany's green energy port

Jan 18 (Reuters) - BP PLC BP.L on Wednesday revealed plans to evaluate the construction of an ammonia cracker in Wilhelmshaven, Germany and utilize repurposed oil/gas facilities to transport hydrogen.

The project is expected to include an ammonia cracker which could provide up to 130,000 tons of low-carbon hydrogen from green ammonia per year from 2028, the company said.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com;))

