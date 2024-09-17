BP Plans to Sell U.S. Onshore Wind Division Amid Strategic Shift

BP plc ( BP ), a leading UK-based energy company, has announced plans to sell its onshore wind business in the United States. This marks a strategic shift as the energy giant refocuses on its solar partnership and other renewable energy sources. The move, which came amid challenges in the wind sector, signals BP’s shift from certain renewables despite previous efforts to diversify its energy portfolio.

BP to Exit Onshore Wind

The company revealed its intention to sell BP Wind Energy, which holds interests in 10 onshore wind projects across seven U.S. states, with a combined generating capacity of 1.3 gigawatts (GW). BP cited the misalignment of the business with its future growth strategies as the primary reason behind the sale. William Lin, BP’s executive vice president for gas and low-carbon energy, stated that the wind business “is likely to be of greater value for another owner.”

The onshore wind sector has encountered significant challenges of late, including high material costs, rising interest rates and supply-chain issues. Several companies in the sector have been compelled to cancel or renegotiate contracts, laying pressure on BP’s wind assets.

Focus Shifts to Lightsource BP Solar Partnership

In contrast to its wind energy divestment, BP is increasing its solar efforts. The company recently announced plans to take full ownership of Lightsource BP, Europe’s largest solar developer. This move aligns with BP’s broader strategy to concentrate on its solar partnership, which it considers to be on par with its current growth objectives.

The wind business sale marks a pivotal moment for BP as it realigns its energy transition strategy, pivoting away from wind energy to enhance its core oil and gas operations and focus on certain renewable sectors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.