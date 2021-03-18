BP Picking Up Final Bids for North Sea Hydrocarbon Assets

BP plc BP is picking up final bids from energy companies for North Sea assets, per Bloomberg. The company is looking for clients as it plans to divest Shearwater and Andrew field assets.

The list of potential bidders includes companies like EnQuest Plc, Ithaca Energy, Serica Energy, Tailwind Energy and Waldorf Production, per Bloomberg. The fields were expected to be bought by Premier Oil plc PMOIY in 2020 for $625 million, which didn’t materialize. Premier Oil is now merging with Chrysaor Holdings. The combined entity will likely be named Harbour Energy.

Depending on the interest it gets from the bidders, BP can sell its stake in the fields to different entities. In 2021 alone, the company expects $4-$6 billion of proceeds from divestments and disposals. By 2025, BP will likely sell $25 billion worth of assets, which can provide it with funds to support the company’s energy transition. BP is currently going through a restructuring phase. It has plans to reduce emissions and boost low-carbon spending.

BP is expected to increase low-carbon investments to $5 billion per annum by 2030. Within this time period, it plans to reduce emissions from operations by 30-35%. It also intends to enhance renewable power generation capacity to 50 gigawatts and reduce the weightage of hydrocarbons from the portfolio by 40% from 2019 levels.

Last month, the British energy giant entered into the U.K. offshore wind market with two massive leases in the Irish Sea. The project is expected to play a crucial role in U.K.’s target of renewable energy generation of 40 GW by 2030. Moreover, the project will support BP’s ambition of being a net-zero company by 2050.

Price Performance

BP’s shares have risen 44.5% in the past six months compared with 51.3% increase of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked players in the energy space include Frank's International N.V. FI and Pembina Pipeline Corporation PBA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Frank's International’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to rise 46.7% year over year.

Pembina Pipeline’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to increase 29.3% year over year.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BP p.l.c. (BP): Get Free Report



Franks International N.V. (FI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA): Get Free Report



Premier Oil PLC (PMOIY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.