BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt () (BP) Price Target Increased by 10.65% to 51.42

The average one-year price target for BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:BP) has been revised to 51.42 / share. This is an increase of 10.65% from the prior estimate of 46.47 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.28 to a high of 130.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.37% from the latest reported closing price of 35.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1820 funds or institutions reporting positions in BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BP is 0.46%, a decrease of 10.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 1,844,699K shares. The put/call ratio of BP is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 229,849K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230,818K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 8.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 135,886K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136,780K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 14.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 97,496K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,333K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 9.07% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 94,183K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 79,495K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,865K shares, representing an increase of 10.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 21.29% over the last quarter.

BP Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

BP plc is a British oil and gas company headquartered in London, England. It is one of the worlds seven oil and gas supermajors.

